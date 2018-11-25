GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ambareesh, Kannada 'Rebel' Actor and Former Politician, Dies in Bengaluru Hospital

Heavy security has been deployed outside the hospital. The police have placed barricades at the entrance.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2018, 12:04 AM IST
Ambareesh, Kannada 'Rebel' Actor and Former Politician, Dies in Bengaluru Hospital
File photo of former politician Ambareesh.
New Delhi: Former minister and Kannada actor Ambareesh passed away in a Bengaluru hospital on Saturday where he was being treated for multiple ailments. He was 66.

The hospital authorities have confirmed that Ambareesh died of a cardiac arrest.

Ambareesh had opted out of the Assembly elections after being given a Congress ticket from Mandya constituency.

Ambareesh served as a union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. He was an MP from 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009. He was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2006 to 2008.

He had the national award for his debut film Naagarahaavu in 1972 and was known as 'Rebel star' especially after his film Chakravyuha. In a career spanning to over 50 years, he acted in at least 200 films.

As soon as the news of senior actor's death was announced, condolences started pouring in from leaders and actors.

Actor-turned-politician Rajanikanth mourned the loss of a friend.




Former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda expressed sadness over the leader's death.







