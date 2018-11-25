Ambareesh, Kannada 'Rebel' Actor and Former Politician, Dies in Bengaluru Hospital

A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018

Former minister and Kannada actor Ambareesh passed away in a Bengaluru hospital on Saturday where he was being treated for multiple ailments. He was 66.The hospital authorities have confirmed that Ambareesh died of a cardiac arrest.Ambareesh had opted out of the Assembly elections after being given a Congress ticket from Mandya constituency.Heavy security has been deployed outside the hospital. The police have placed barricades at the entrance.Ambareesh served as a union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. He was an MP from 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009. He was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2006 to 2008.He had the national award for his debut film Naagarahaavu in 1972 and was known as 'Rebel star' especially after his film Chakravyuha. In a career spanning to over 50 years, he acted in at least 200 films.As soon as the news of senior actor's death was announced, condolences started pouring in from leaders and actors.Actor-turned-politician Rajanikanth mourned the loss of a friend.Former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda expressed sadness over the leader's death.