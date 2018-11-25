English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ambareesh, Kannada 'Rebel' Actor and Former Politician, Dies in Bengaluru Hospital
Heavy security has been deployed outside the hospital. The police have placed barricades at the entrance.
File photo of former politician Ambareesh.
New Delhi: Former minister and Kannada actor Ambareesh passed away in a Bengaluru hospital on Saturday where he was being treated for multiple ailments. He was 66.
The hospital authorities have confirmed that Ambareesh died of a cardiac arrest.
Ambareesh had opted out of the Assembly elections after being given a Congress ticket from Mandya constituency.
Ambareesh served as a union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. He was an MP from 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009. He was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2006 to 2008.
He had the national award for his debut film Naagarahaavu in 1972 and was known as 'Rebel star' especially after his film Chakravyuha. In a career spanning to over 50 years, he acted in at least 200 films.
As soon as the news of senior actor's death was announced, condolences started pouring in from leaders and actors.
Actor-turned-politician Rajanikanth mourned the loss of a friend.
Former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda expressed sadness over the leader's death.
A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018
Yet another shocking news , Gentleman actor , Loved by all human , Former Union State Minister Sri Amabarish is no more . He had enlightened so many lives with his generosity . pic.twitter.com/518WzIEykN— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) November 24, 2018
