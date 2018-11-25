Ambreesh, Veteran Kannada Cinema Actor Passes Away at 66, Tributes Pour in as Leaders, Actors Mourn his Death
As soon as the news of senior actor Ambareesh's death was announced, condolences started pouring in from senior leaders and actors.
Ambareesh has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka housing minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.
Officials from the Vikram Hospital, where the actor was admitted, told the media that Ambareesh passed away shortly after he was brought to the hospital of a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was suffering from multiple ailments and was brought in due to a respiratory problem.
The super star has left behind his wife and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek.
In a statement released on early Sunday, the hospital has revealed that Amabareesh was found in an unresponsive state at his residence. "Despite all aggressive resuscitation efforts, Amabreesh could not be revived and is declared deceased at 22.15 on 24.11.2018," added the statement.
The news of his demise was soon flashing across all local news channels and eventually went viral on the social network. Meanwhile, hundreds of his devastated fans thronged the hospital to mourn the loss of their iconic hero.
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who had visited the hospital late on Saturday night, requested the veteran supporters to maintain peace and law and order.
"With a heavy heart, visited the hospital and met the grieving family members of my dear friend rebel star #Ambareesh," tweeted Kumaraswamy.
In consultation with the family, the chief minister has called for necessary arrangements for the public to pay their last respects to Ambareesh at Kanteerva Stadium opposite Cubbon Park in the city centre from 8 a.m. onwards. Kumaraswamy also assured the fans to arrange special buses from Ambareesh's home district (Mandya) to allow them travel to Bengaluru for paying homage to him.
"#Ambareesh was a rebel who was loved by all. He carved a unique place in both politics and films. He leaves back a legacy that will be cherished by his family, friends, fans and followers. May his soul rest in peace and his family get strength to bear this loss," said the chief minister in another tweet.
"I request Ambareesh fans and people to maintain peace, prevent any untoward incident over his death and pay homage to the departed soul peacefully," Kumaraswamy added in his tweet.
In a statement released after midnight, the chief minister's office said the last rites of the actor will be performed on Monday near Rajkumar Smaraka at Kanteerava Studio in the city's northwest suburb with state honours, as decided in consultation with his family members.
Ambareesh had opted out of the Assembly elections after being given a Congress ticket from Mandya constituency. He served as a union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. The actor was an MP from 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009. He was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2006 to 2008.
He had the national award for his debut film Naagarahaavu in 1972 and was known as 'Rebel star' especially after his film Chakravyuha. In a career spanning to over 50 years, he acted in at least 200 films.
Mourning Ambreesh’s death, Siddaramaiah expressed his grief in a tweet, and said that the rebel star was not only a great actor and a proven politician, but also a great human being. "You will be missed," he wrote.
He was not just a great actor, not just a proven politician but also great human being. Ambareesh, u ll be missed.
I am deeply pained by his death. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/UitCU7MHss
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2018
Actor-turned-politician Rajanikanth, too, mourned the loss of a friend.
A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018
Congress social media head Divya Spandana, Udupi-Chikmagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje and PMO India were among others to pay tribute.
Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Ambareesh uncle. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family. Will always remember him fondly.
— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) November 24, 2018
Extremely saddened to hear of the passing away of Sri Ambareesh. End of an era of Kannada Film industry!! My condolences to his family.#OmShanthi pic.twitter.com/1LjsuLMZZG — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) November 24, 2018
Shri Ambareesh will always be remembered for his memorable performances as an actor and extensive contribution to politics. He was a strong voice for Karnataka’s welfare, at the state and central level. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family & admirers: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 25, 2018
Several others, poured their tributes for the veteran actor on the micro-blogging website.
We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the demise of former union minister, veteran actor and Congress leader Dr. Ambareesh. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/POpMPEXuxk
— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) November 24, 2018
Wish this wasn't true. You vl remain with us forever! RIP legend #Ambareesh sir! — Shanvi Srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) November 24, 2018
Completely shell shocked..not able to come to terms..mind says it has to be untrue.. sudden demise of our great friend #Ambreeshji has left us shattered and heartbroken.. our thoughts are with his wife #Suma mam n his son #Abhi n the entire family..#RIP #Ambareesh Sir 😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/rTBuFHkxX9
— Khushbu Sundar.. (BJPwaalon ab thoda araam karlo) (@khushsundar) November 24, 2018
#Ambareesh what a wonderful human being, , such a wonderful person. Will miss you terribly. My heart goes out to Suma and family. So heartbreaking. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zb3bt3GCwd — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 24, 2018
Truly shocking to hear about the demise of party colleague, former minister & senior actor Rebel Star #Ambareesh. His energy, charm and wit were infectious. The love & popularity he enjoyed among the people was admirable. Kannada cinema and Karnataka have become very poor today. pic.twitter.com/74iipIVoHM
— Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) November 24, 2018
Sad to hear about the passing away of #Ambareesh. I once watched his Kannada film in Bangalore and still remember the whistles and claps of his fans when he appeared on screen. He had an aura around him. Some things you don't forget so easily; that moment was one. — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) November 24, 2018
RIP ambareesh avaru. A legend no more. My condolences to sumalatha and the entire family. https://t.co/rmu15fzlyV
— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) November 24, 2018
Ambareesh entered filmdom through the role of 'Jaleel' in veteran director Puttanna Kanagal's 'Naagarahaavu' in 1972.
He alsoAacted in 'Shubhamangala', 'Antha', 'Chakravyuha', 'Masanada Hoovu', 'Olavina Udugere', 'Hrudaya Haadithu', 'Odahuttidavaru', 'Diggajaru' and 'Elu Suttina Kote', where he played a critically acclaimed role.
Ambareesh was considered a 'strong rock' of Kannada film industry as he was believed to be the only man who could stop internal star-war in Sandalwood. He was indeed a 'trouble-shooter' of the Kannada film industry and often tried to sort out issues in other south Indian film industries.
Recently, when multi-lingual actress Shruthi Hariharan made #MeToo allegation against south Indian veteran actor Arjun Sarja, Ambareesh tried to find out a mutual solution. However, both the actors did not accept the 'compromise' and decided to fight in the court.
