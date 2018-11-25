GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ambreesh, Veteran Kannada Cinema Actor Passes Away at 66, Tributes Pour in as Leaders, Actors Mourn his Death

As soon as the news of senior actor Ambareesh's death was announced, condolences started pouring in from senior leaders and actors.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Ambareesh has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka housing minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.
Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor and former minister Ambareesh passed away on Saturday in a Bengaluru hospital after suffering from a heart attack. He was 66. .

Officials from the Vikram Hospital, where the actor was admitted, told the media that Ambareesh passed away shortly after he was brought to the hospital of a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was suffering from multiple ailments and was brought in due to a respiratory problem.

The super star has left behind his wife and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek.

In a statement released on early Sunday, the hospital has revealed that Amabareesh was found in an unresponsive state at his residence. "Despite all aggressive resuscitation efforts, Amabreesh could not be revived and is declared deceased at 22.15 on 24.11.2018," added the statement.

The news of his demise was soon flashing across all local news channels and eventually went viral on the social network. Meanwhile, hundreds of his devastated fans thronged the hospital to mourn the loss of their iconic hero.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who had visited the hospital late on Saturday night, requested the veteran supporters to maintain peace and law and order.

"With a heavy heart, visited the hospital and met the grieving family members of my dear friend rebel star #Ambareesh," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

In consultation with the family, the chief minister has called for necessary arrangements for the public to pay their last respects to Ambareesh at Kanteerva Stadium opposite Cubbon Park in the city centre from 8 a.m. onwards. Kumaraswamy also assured the fans to arrange special buses from Ambareesh's home district (Mandya) to allow them travel to Bengaluru for paying homage to him.

"#Ambareesh was a rebel who was loved by all. He carved a unique place in both politics and films. He leaves back a legacy that will be cherished by his family, friends, fans and followers. May his soul rest in peace and his family get strength to bear this loss," said the chief minister in another tweet.

"I request Ambareesh fans and people to maintain peace, prevent any untoward incident over his death and pay homage to the departed soul peacefully," Kumaraswamy added in his tweet.

In a statement released after midnight, the chief minister's office said the last rites of the actor will be performed on Monday near Rajkumar Smaraka at Kanteerava Studio in the city's northwest suburb with state honours, as decided in consultation with his family members.

Ambareesh had opted out of the Assembly elections after being given a Congress ticket from Mandya constituency. He served as a union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. The actor was an MP from 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009. He was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2006 to 2008.

He had the national award for his debut film Naagarahaavu in 1972 and was known as 'Rebel star' especially after his film Chakravyuha. In a career spanning to over 50 years, he acted in at least 200 films.

As soon as the news of senior actor's death was announced, condolences started pouring in from leaders and actors.

Mourning Ambreesh’s death, Siddaramaiah expressed his grief in a tweet, and said that the rebel star was not only a great actor and a proven politician, but also a great human being. "You will be missed," he wrote.

Actor-turned-politician Rajanikanth, too, mourned the loss of a friend.





Congress social media head Divya Spandana, Udupi-Chikmagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje and PMO India were among others to pay tribute.













Several others, poured their tributes for the veteran actor on the micro-blogging website.





















Ambareesh entered filmdom through the role of 'Jaleel' in veteran director Puttanna Kanagal's 'Naagarahaavu' in 1972.

He alsoAacted in 'Shubhamangala', 'Antha', 'Chakravyuha', 'Masanada Hoovu', 'Olavina Udugere', 'Hrudaya Haadithu', 'Odahuttidavaru', 'Diggajaru' and 'Elu Suttina Kote', where he played a critically acclaimed role.

Ambareesh was considered a 'strong rock' of Kannada film industry as he was believed to be the only man who could stop internal star-war in Sandalwood. He was indeed a 'trouble-shooter' of the Kannada film industry and often tried to sort out issues in other south Indian film industries.

Recently, when multi-lingual actress Shruthi Hariharan made #MeToo allegation against south Indian veteran actor Arjun Sarja, Ambareesh tried to find out a mutual solution. However, both the actors did not accept the 'compromise' and decided to fight in the court.

