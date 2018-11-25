

He was not just a great actor, not just a proven politician but also great human being. Ambareesh, u ll be missed.

I am deeply pained by his death. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/UitCU7MHss



— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2018

A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018



Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Ambareesh uncle. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family. Will always remember him fondly.

— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) November 24, 2018

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing away of Sri Ambareesh. End of an era of Kannada Film industry!! My condolences to his family.#OmShanthi pic.twitter.com/1LjsuLMZZG — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) November 24, 2018



He was not just a great actor, not just a proven politician but also great human being. Ambareesh, u ll be missed.

I am deeply pained by his death. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/UitCU7MHss



— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2018

Shri Ambareesh will always be remembered for his memorable performances as an actor and extensive contribution to politics. He was a strong voice for Karnataka’s welfare, at the state and central level. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family & admirers: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 25, 2018



We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the demise of former union minister, veteran actor and Congress leader Dr. Ambareesh. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/POpMPEXuxk

— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) November 24, 2018

Wish this wasn't true. You vl remain with us forever! RIP legend #Ambareesh sir! — Shanvi Srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) November 24, 2018



Completely shell shocked..not able to come to terms..mind says it has to be untrue.. sudden demise of our great friend #Ambreeshji has left us shattered and heartbroken.. our thoughts are with his wife #Suma mam n his son #Abhi n the entire family..#RIP #Ambareesh Sir 😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/rTBuFHkxX9

— Khushbu Sundar.. (BJPwaalon ab thoda araam karlo) (@khushsundar) November 24, 2018

#Ambareesh what a wonderful human being, , such a wonderful person. Will miss you terribly. My heart goes out to Suma and family. So heartbreaking. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zb3bt3GCwd — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 24, 2018



Truly shocking to hear about the demise of party colleague, former minister & senior actor Rebel Star #Ambareesh. His energy, charm and wit were infectious. The love & popularity he enjoyed among the people was admirable. Kannada cinema and Karnataka have become very poor today. pic.twitter.com/74iipIVoHM

— Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) November 24, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing away of #Ambareesh. I once watched his Kannada film in Bangalore and still remember the whistles and claps of his fans when he appeared on screen. He had an aura around him. Some things you don't forget so easily; that moment was one. — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) November 24, 2018



RIP ambareesh avaru. A legend no more. My condolences to sumalatha and the entire family. https://t.co/rmu15fzlyV

— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) November 24, 2018