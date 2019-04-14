SPONSORED BY
Ambedkar Bust Found Damaged in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum District

The vandalised bust was discovered by some people at the Railway School Ground in Chakradharpur on Saturday night following which they informed police, said an official.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Jamshedpur: A bust of BR Ambedkar was found partially damaged in Charkadharpur town of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The vandalised bust was discovered by some people at the Railway School Ground in Chakradharpur on Saturday night following which they informed police, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anand Mohan Singh said a group of miscreants partially damaged a portion of the face of the bust.

The incident, on the eve of Ambedkar's 128th birth anniversary, caused anger among people. But they were pacified by the SDPO who assured action against the culprits, police said.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a newly-erected 10 feet-tall Ambedkar statue was seized and removed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities. It was also found dumped in the garbage.
