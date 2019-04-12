Ambedkar Jayanti 2019: 10 Quotes to Remember Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on his 128th Birth Anniversary

128th Anniversary of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar | Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 on the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or B R Ambedkar. The celebrated Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer is not only regarded as the architect of India’s Constitution and one of the founding fathers of the Republic of India but also as a campaigner against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits). Dr. B R Ambedkar was India's first independent law and justice minister, and a vigorous supporter of women and labour rights.As India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti 2019, here are a few quotes to remember ‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar on his 128th birth anniversary.1- “Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.”2- Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.3- Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.4- History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.5- Some men say that they should be satisfied with the abolition of untouchability only, leaving the caste system alone. The aim of abolition of untouchability alone without trying to abolish the inequalities inherent in the caste system is a rather low aim.6- I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.7- Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognizes liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life.8- Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.9- For a successful revolution it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.10- However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.