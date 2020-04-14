Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Remember Babasaheb on his 129th Birth Anniversary

Dr BR Ambedkar played a very crucial role in framing the Indian Constitution and is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti observed every year on April 14, he is remembered for his efforts at uplifting the untouchables, labourers, women and the oppressed.

Known for fighting for the rights of Dalits and India's “Dalit icon”, he was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow city.

As India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti 2020, here are a few quotes to remember the ‘Babasaheb’ on his 129th birth anniversary:

• “Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

• “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

• “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

• “Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

• “Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

• “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”

• “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

• “It is not enough to be electors only. It is necessary to be law-makers; otherwise, those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors.”

• “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

• “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube