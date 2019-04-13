Ambedkar Jayanti: Why India Must be Grateful to BR Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti | Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 on the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or B R Ambedkar. This year on 14 April, 2019 we are celebrating the 128th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The celebrated Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer is not only regarded as the architect of India’s Constitution and one of the founding fathers of the Republic but also for his immense contribution in shaping India’s future as a democracy and ensuring rights for all its citizens.As we celebrate 128th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, here are a few reasons why India owes much to ‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar.American historian Granville Austin described the Indian Constitution drafted by ‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar as 'first and foremost a social document,' underlining that majority of its provisions had been ‘either directly arrived at furthering the aim of social revolution or attempt to foster this revolution by establishing conditions necessary for its achievement.'The Constitution was adopted on 26 November 1949 by the Constituent Assembly and T. T. Krishnamachari, one of the members of the drafting committee, thanked ‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar thus: "... it happened ultimately that the burden of drafting this constitution fell on Dr. Ambedkar and I have no doubt that we are grateful to him for having achieved this task in a manner which is undoubtedly commendable."As India goes to polls, it might be worth remembering that it was ‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar who first advocated universal adult franchise for the country’s citizens way back in 1928. ‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar argued that the right to vote— granted only to the rich, the landed and the tax payers at that time—must be extended to all citizens irrespective of their social or economic status.‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar is revered for his contribution towards the upliftment of Dalits and long and arduous struggle against untouchability and caste discrimination . He emphasized on religious, gender and caste equality. Ambedkar introduced the reservation system to create a social balance amongst the classes.‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar resigned from the Union Cabinet when the government dilly-dallied over the Hindu Code Bill moved by him to provide equal rights to women. He was also responsible for introducing the Power and Water policy and bringing the production of electricity under the control of the government. ‘Babasaheb’ BR Ambedkar is also credited for proposing the idea of constructing big dams across rivers to prevent floods and widen the irrigation network.