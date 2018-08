Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018: 43 Faculty Posts, Apply before 30th August 2018

Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 43 vacancies for the post of Teaching Faculty and Tutors has begun on the official website of the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital, Government of NCT Delhi - bsamch.ac.in. BSAMCH Delhi aims to engage candidates under different departments on contract basis for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bsamch.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Application form’ against ‘Recruitment to the various posts of Teaching faculty and tutors on contractual basis.(04th and 05th September, 2018)’ under ‘Latest News and Events’ on the home pageStep 3 – a Word file will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and fill it with required detailsStep 5 – Send the duly filled application form on email id - bsamchacad@gmail.com Direct link - http://bsamch.ac.in/latest_news/Application-form.doc Total Posts: 43Anaesthesia – 1General Surgery – 1Ophthalmology -1Radio-Diagnosis – 1Pharmacology – 1Pediatrics – 1Orthopaedics – 1Otorhino Laryngology – 1Tb &C hest (Pulmonary) – 1Microbiology – 1Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - 1Anaesthesia – 2Biochemistry - 1General Medicine – 3General Surgery – 2Opthalmology - 1Physiology - 1Radiodiagnosis - 1Pediatrics – 1Orthopaedics – 1Otorhino Laryngology - 1Microbiology - 1Dermatology - 1Psychiatry - 1Anaesthesia – 2General Medicine - 1General Surgery – 2Opthalmology - 1Physiology - 1Radiodiagnosis - 1Dermatology - 1Physical Medicine & Rehabilation - 1Pathology – 3Physiology - 1Forensic Medicine - 1The applicant must possess Post-graduate Degree in the concerned specialty mentioned in Section-A of Schedule VI of the CHS Rule, 1996 or equivalent in concerned specialty having three years of experience after MD/MS as a Senior Resident in a recognized medical college obtained after the date of issue of LOP to the college and the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.For more details, applicants must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post.Professor and Associate Professor – The age of the applicant should not be more than 68 years as on the day of interview.Assistant Professor - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on the day of interview.Tutors - The age of the applicant should not be more than 33 years as on the day of interview.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,50,000.Assistant professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 1,00,000.Associate Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 85,000.Tutors - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.75,000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Venue of Interview: the Director Principal, Dr. BSA Medical College & Hospital, Rohini Sector-6, Delhi in the ‘A’ Block of the college.Date and time of Interview: 4th and 5th September 2018, 9:00 AM