Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018: 43 Faculty Posts, Apply before 30th August 2018

Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 43 vacancies for the post of Teaching Faculty and Tutors has begun on the official website of the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital, Government of NCT Delhi - bsamch.ac.in.

Updated:August 23, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018: 43 Faculty Posts, Apply before 30th August 2018
Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 43 vacancies for the post of Teaching Faculty and Tutors has begun on the official website of the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital, Government of NCT Delhi - bsamch.ac.in. BSAMCH Delhi aims to engage candidates under different departments on contract basis for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018?


Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bsamch.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Application form’ against ‘Recruitment to the various posts of Teaching faculty and tutors on contractual basis.(04th and 05th September, 2018)’ under ‘Latest News and Events’ on the home page
Step 3 – a Word file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and fill it with required details
Step 5 – Send the duly filled application form on email id - bsamchacad@gmail.com
Direct link - http://bsamch.ac.in/latest_news/Application-form.doc

Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 43

Professor: 11

Anaesthesia – 1
General Surgery – 1
Ophthalmology -1
Radio-Diagnosis – 1
Pharmacology – 1
Pediatrics – 1
Orthopaedics – 1
Otorhino Laryngology – 1
Tb &C hest (Pulmonary) – 1
Microbiology – 1
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - 1

Associate Professor: 17

Anaesthesia – 2
Biochemistry - 1
General Medicine – 3
General Surgery – 2
Opthalmology - 1
Physiology - 1
Radiodiagnosis - 1
Pediatrics – 1
Orthopaedics – 1
Otorhino Laryngology - 1
Microbiology - 1
Dermatology - 1
Psychiatry - 1

Tutor: 5
Pathology – 3
Physiology - 1
Forensic Medicine - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Post-graduate Degree in the concerned specialty mentioned in Section-A of Schedule VI of the CHS Rule, 1996 or equivalent in concerned specialty having three years of experience after MD/MS as a Senior Resident in a recognized medical college obtained after the date of issue of LOP to the college and the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

For more details, applicants must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post.

Official Advertisement:

http://bsamch.ac.in/latest_news/advt14082018.pdf

Age Limit:
Professor and Associate Professor – The age of the applicant should not be more than 68 years as on the day of interview.
Assistant Professor - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on the day of interview.
Tutors - The age of the applicant should not be more than 33 years as on the day of interview.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,50,000.
Assistant professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 1,00,000.
Associate Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 85,000.
Tutors - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.75,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Venue and time of Interview:
Venue of Interview: the Director Principal, Dr. BSA Medical College & Hospital, Rohini Sector-6, Delhi in the ‘A’ Block of the college.

Date and time of Interview: 4th and 5th September 2018, 9:00 AM


| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
