Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Ambedkar Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ambedkar Nagar (अंबेडकर नगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ambedkar Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ambedkar Nagar (अंबेडकर नगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
55. Ambedkar Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Ambedkar Nagar is 71.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1769675 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hariom of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,39,429 votes which was 13.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Rakesh Pandey of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 22,736 votes which was 2.80% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.

Ambedkar Nagar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Premnath Nishad
HND
--
--
Parshuram Patel
SJP
--
--
Mastram Kori
SBSP
--
--
Rakesh
VPI
--
--
Ram Singar
MAP
--
--
Ashutosh
BPHP
--
--
Ayodhya
BMP
--
--
Sushila Dinkar
IND
--
--
Taigar Ramnihor Patel 'Ratnashah'
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Ritesh Pandey
BJP
--
--
Mukut Bihari

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.3% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ambedkar Nagar was: Hariom (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,23,552 men, 7,95,143 women and 79 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Ambedkar Nagar is: 26.4697 82.8459

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अंबेडकर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আম্বেদকর নগর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); आंबेडकर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); આંબેડકરનગર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அம்பேத்கர் நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అంబేద్కర్ నగర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അംബേക്കർനഗ‌ർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram