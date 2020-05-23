INDIA

Ambedkar Statue Found Damaged Leading to Tension in UP's Lakshmana Village

The 6-feet statue, installed in Dalit Basti of the village under the Aurai Police Station limits, was found damaged on Saturday morning, Additional SP Ravindra Verma said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
A statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar was found damaged in Lakshmana village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Saturday, leading to tension in the area, police said.

The incident led to tension in the area as people started gathering. Police were rushed to the area, the ASP said.

A new statue is being installed and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said, adding a complaint has been received and investigations are on.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village, the ASP added.


