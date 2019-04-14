SPONSORED BY
Ambedkar Statue Found in Garbage Pile in Hyderabad After Civic Body Removes it Over Permissions

As the pictures of damaged statue, being carried from Yousufguda to the Jawaharnagar dump yard in a garbage truck, went viral, people slammed that "atrocious act" of the municipal corporation.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
Ambedkar Statue Found in Garbage Pile in Hyderabad After Civic Body Removes it Over Permissions
The Ambedkar statue was dumped in the garbage allegedly by civic corporation staff (Twitter)
New Delhi: A newly-erected 10 feet-tall statue of BR Ambedkar was seized and removed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities ahead of the leader's 128th birth anniversary. The statue was not only removed but was also found dumped in the garbage.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the statue was erected at Punjagutta early on Saturday without obtaining clearance from the GHMC. Hence, it was seized, triggering protests.

The Ambedkar Statue Protection Committee — which installed the structure — led by G Vinod Kumar, staged a protest against its removal at the site near the Punjagutta junction. As a precautionary measure, the police detained at least eight persons, including Kumar.

As the pictures of damaged statue, being carried from Yousufguda to the Jawaharnagar dump yard in a garbage truck, went viral, people slammed that "atrocious act" of the municipal corporation.








"The GHMC and Hyderabad police have humiliated Dr BR Amedkar on his birth anniversary by removing the statue and throwing it in the dump yard. We will intensify our stir till the government responds to the incident," G Vinod Kumar was quoted as saying.

Expressing "deep regret over the unfortunate incident", GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore suspended the Yousufguda yard operator Balaji for shifting the statue from Yousufguda to the Jawaharnagar dumping yard without permission from higher officials.

The report further said that a senior IAS officer has been entrusted with the inquiry into the incident. The Jawaharnagar police registered a case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, following a complaint by the Telangana State Mala Mahanadu president.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
