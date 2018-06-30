English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ambedkar Statue Vandalised Again in UP's Azamgarh
The spate of vandalism was triggered following BJP's win in Tripura elections, days after which a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in the northeastern state.
The Ambedkar statue which was vandalised in UP's Azamgarh. (CNN-News18)
Lucknow: In yet another act of vandalism, Dalit icon Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue was defaced in Rajapatti village under Kaptanjganj police station in Azamgarh.
Villagers alleged that the police attitude was lackadaisical as they reached the spot four hours after being informed.
The latest incident follows a string of such acts of vandalism targeted at Ambedkar statues. After one such case in Azamgarh on March 10, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued a directive to all senior district officials to ensure the security of statues of eminent personalities.
A few days later, a statue of social reformer Periyar was desecreted in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.
