Miscreants Vandalise Ambedkar Statue in UP's Allahabad, Makes it 3rd Incident in a Month

Just days after the Uttar Pradesh government issued orders to change the name of Dalit icon Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar as Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a statue of the leader was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday.The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in the city's Trivenipuram locality"We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad Aakash Kulhari.He said a case has been registered and ruled out any tension in the area following the incident.On March 10, an Ambedkar statue was vandalised in Rajapatti village in Azamgarh. Before that, miscreants had targeted an Ambedkar statue in Meerut.The acts of vandalism continue in the state despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing a directive to all senior district officials to ensure the security of statues of eminent personalities.Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had demanded that those disturbing peace and harmony by vandalising statues should be booked under the sedition law. She also demanded security for statues and memorials built in the memory of icons, especially those of Dalits and other backward classes.A spate of vandalism began when a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura days after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state Assembly elections. A statue of social reformer Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.