Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Greater Noida, a Day Before 127th Birth Anniversary

A statue of BR Ambedkar in Richhpal Garhi village of Bisrakh in Greater Noida was found damaged, a day before the nation commemorates the birth anniversary of the Dalit icon.The incident came to light on Friday morning when the villagers spotted the statue of Ambedkar damaged. Heavy police force was deployed in view of the tense situation.Suniti Singh, SP (rural), said a case was registered against unknown persons for vandalism and that the guilty would not be spared.A large number of people from nearby villages had gathered after news of vandalism spread. Police, however, contained the mob. Singh said that the damaged statue was being replaced with a new one.Security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh in view of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 to prevent any possible attempt at inciting violence, with political parties drawing up separate plans for the occasion.