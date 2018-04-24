Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP’s Etawah, District Admin Quickly Installs New One

Etawah Police on Tuesday prevented the situation from getting tense after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised in the district’s Vyaspur village on Monday night. Soon after the incident, the district administration rushed to replace the razed statue with a new one.AK Rai, station officer at Bakewar Police station in Etawah, said, “Some anti-social elements had destroyed the statue on Monday night. The police and administration swung into action and replaced the statue with a new one. We understand the sensitivity of the matter and did not want the situation to get out of hand.”He said that apart from replacing the statue, an FIR was also filed. A case was filed under section 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).This comes amidst a string of incidents over the last month where statues of the Dalit icon have been damaged all across Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, a 25-year-old Ambedkar statue was damaged in Sardaspur village in Balia district. On April 13, a day before Ambedkar Jayanti, an Ambedkar statue was found damaged in a Greater Noida village.