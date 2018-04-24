GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP’s Etawah, District Admin Quickly Installs New One

This comes amidst a string of incidents over the last month where statues of the Dalit icon have been damaged all across Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, a 25-year-old Ambedkar statue was damaged in Sardaspur village in Balia district. On April 13, a day before Ambedkar Jayanti, an Ambedkar statue was found damaged in a Greater Noida village.

Uday Singh Rana | News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP’s Etawah, District Admin Quickly Installs New One
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Noida: Etawah Police on Tuesday prevented the situation from getting tense after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised in the district’s Vyaspur village on Monday night. Soon after the incident, the district administration rushed to replace the razed statue with a new one.

AK Rai, station officer at Bakewar Police station in Etawah, said, “Some anti-social elements had destroyed the statue on Monday night. The police and administration swung into action and replaced the statue with a new one. We understand the sensitivity of the matter and did not want the situation to get out of hand.”

He said that apart from replacing the statue, an FIR was also filed. A case was filed under section 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This comes amidst a string of incidents over the last month where statues of the Dalit icon have been damaged all across Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, a 25-year-old Ambedkar statue was damaged in Sardaspur village in Balia district. On April 13, a day before Ambedkar Jayanti, an Ambedkar statue was found damaged in a Greater Noida village.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You