Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Hundreds Gather in Protest
Soon after the news spread, hundreds of locals gathered to register their protest. Police officials reached the spot after getting the information and tried to pacify the protesting crowd.
The statue placed at Ambedkar Bhawan was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people.
Lucknow: After a brief lull, the Ambedkar statue vandalism in Uttar Pradesh has once again resurfaced as one more statue was found damaged in Hastinapur area of Meerut district on Monday morning.
The statue placed at Ambedkar Bhawan was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people. The locals have alleged that every year before the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14th something or the other is done to disturb the peace and harmony in the vicinity. They also alleged that every year in Mawana area, statue of BR Ambedkar is vandalised by anti-social elements. It was also alleged by some locals present on the spot that such incidents are deliberately done to disturb the harmony ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
The vandalism of statues has continued unabated despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing a directive to all senior district officials to ensure their security.
This statue destruction began when a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura days after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state Assembly elections.
A statue of social reformer Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
