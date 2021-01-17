Ambedkar University Begins Application Process For MBA Programme, Check Details on Official Website

The Dr BR Ambedkar University (AUD), Delhi, has begun the application process Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic session 2021-23. This MBA programme is offered by the School of Business, Public Policy and Social Entrepreneurship. All the interested candidates wish to get enrolled can apply in an online mode at the official website- aud.ac.in.

Candidates must apply on or before February 20, 2021. The varsity will accept application online on its official website before the last date of registration.

is February 20, 2021.

Ambedkar University entrance test for MBA programme 2021 will be conducted on April 11, 2021.

The written test held by the Ambedkar University is known as WAT- Written Admission Test. The examination will be held in CBT (Computer-Based-Test) mode.

Ambedkar University Entrance Test: Marking Scheme

The WAT question paper will consist of 150 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). The paper will be divided into four sections-- Verbal Ability (VA) which includes verbal aptitude and English comprehension passage; Analytical Ability (QA) including Quantitative Ability; Data interpretation and Logical Reasoning (LR), and General Awareness (GA).

For each correct answer candidates will be score fours marks while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. While attempting the questions, candidates are advised to keep this in mind.

All the candidates who will be shortlisted based on the written test will be invited to appear in the personal interview round.

AUD MBA Admit Card 2021

The Ambedkar University MBA admits card 2021 will be released on the official website once the application registration process is over. Candidates will be required to carry AUD MBA Admit card 2021 to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID proof.

In Ambedkar University’s MBA programme, as many as 46 seats are offered to the candidates. All the candidates qualifying the WAT written test 2021, as well as interview rounds, will be offered admission to postgraduate management seat after paying the admission fee.