Ambedkar University Introduces 6 New Courses at Karampura Campus
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) which began the application process for admission in May is offering six new courses- four undergraduate courses and two MA courses in this academic session.
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), which began the application process for admission in May, is offering six new courses - four undergraduate courses and two MA courses in this academic session.
The four undergraduate courses being offered are BA in Global Studies, BA in Law and Politics, BA in Sustainable Urbanism and BA in Social Sciences and Humanities. The university has also introduced MA Urban Studies and MA Global Studies. These options have been made available for aspirants at its Karampura Campus.
All the four undergraduate courses have 50 seats each. The selection will be based on merit on the basis of the marks obtained in class XII, excluding vocational subjects. The candidate must have passed the class XII or an equivalent examination from a recognised Board and secured the minimum cut-off marks prescribed by the University.
There are a total of 42 seats in MA Global Studies and MA Urban Studies. More details are available on the university website.
Online registration for all undergraduate courses will end on 5 July, 2018. The first cut-off list will be announced on 9th July, 2018. For vocational programmes, the deadline is 23rd June.
