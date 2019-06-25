Ambedkar University to Implement 10% Reservation for EWS Category
The portal will be reopened from June 26-30 for economically weaker students for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
Representative image (PTI)
New Delhi: Dr BR Ambedkar University here is implementing 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students and it will be reopening its registration portal for those belonging to the category on Wednesday, the varsity said.
While forms for admission to undergraduate courses went live from May 3, forms for admission to postgraduate courses went live from May 2. The last date for registration was June 24.
The university, which was established by the Delhi government, is reopening its registration portal solely for students belonging to the EWS category in order to implement the 10 per cent quota.
"The university is implementing the reservation in a phased manner. In academic session 2019-20, 10 per cent reservation will be implemented and 15 per cent will be implemented in the next academic session," the university said in a statement.
The applicants from EWS category who have already applied need not apply again. However, they need to upload relevant documents for the category, the statement said.
The Human Resource Development Ministry had said it will implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections from the general category from the 2019 academic session and had directed to increase around 25 per cent seats in higher educational institutions and universities across the country.
