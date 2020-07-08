INDIA

Ambedkar's Mumbai Residence vandalised, His Grandsons Appeal for Peace

Unidentified persons vandalised 'Rajgruh', Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar's house in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
Unidentified persons vandalized 'Rajgruh', Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar's house in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"The attack from some unidentified men on Dr Ambedkar's residence in Dadar 'Rajgruh' is condemnable," he tweeted.

"The police are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against the guilty," he added.

While two other ministers, Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde, also condemned the incident, Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Dr Ambedkar's grandson, appealed for peace.

People should not gather outside 'Rajgruh', he said. Bhimrao Ambedkar, another grandson of the architect of Indian Constitution, too appealed for peace, saying that it was a minor incident.

