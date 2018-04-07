Ambedkar's Statues Damaged in UP's Ballia, Badaun

Statues of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar were damaged in villages of Ballia and Badaun districts of the state, the latest incidents of vandalism in a series of such acts.In Ballia's Thedwari village in the Nagra police station area, the right hand, leg and head of the statue was found damaged this morning, police station in-charge Ram Dinesh Tewari said.The incident led to tension. Deputy Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Chaudhary rushed to the spot with additional force and placated the locals.In Badaun, the statue at Ambedkar park in Dugraiya village was found damaged.Superintendent of Police Kamal Kishore said the police covered the vandalised statue with cloth and started a probe into the incident.Additional force has been deployed and cases have been registered against unidentified persons.Similar incidents have taken place in Firozabad, Etah, Siddhartnagar and Allahabad districts recently.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the district magistrates and SPs to take steps for ensuring security of the statues installed in their respective districts.