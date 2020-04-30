Ambulance 'Abandons' Patient who Went for Covid-19 Test on Road, Inquiry Ordered

A middle-aged man suffering from tuberculosis was discharged from a government hospital but allegedly abandoned on a road by an ambulance in Greater Noida on Thursday, prompting an inquiry into the incident, officials said.

The man was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on April 20 over suspected COVID-19 infection, but his test results were negative, according to officials.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and the ambulance that was to take him home allegedly dropped him along a road in Dadri, they said.

"As soon as the information was received, officials of the local health department (CHC, Dadri) and police reached the spot and admitted him back to GIMS through 102 ambulance," Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer D K Ohri said.

"We are trying to ascertain the details of the ambulance responsible for the insensitive action," he said in a statement.

Ohri said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and strict action will be ensured.

"District Magistrate Suhas L Y has ordered an inquiry by ADM (LA) and directed that strict action be taken against the ambulance and other personnel responsible for such irresponsible action," Ohri said.

