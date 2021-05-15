Ambulance Attendant Held for Harassing Covid-19 Woman Patient in Kerala

An ambulance attendant has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a 38-year- old Covid-19 woman patient, police said on Saturday. The patient was harassed while she was being taken in the ambulance to a scanning centre at nearby Perinthalmanna on April 27, said a senior police official.

The incident came to light after the woman, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the government Wandoor hospital, told the doctors about the trauma she underwent and they in turn informed the police. The accused was taken into custody on Friday, the police said.

A similar incident of an ambulance driver raping a 19-year Covid-19 patient had been reported from Pathanamthitta in September last.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here