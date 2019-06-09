Ambulance Carrying Accident Victims Collides With Lorry in Palakkad, Eight Die

Thiruvananthapuram: Eight persons were killed after an ambulance in which they were travelling collided with a lorry loaded with fish at Thanissery in Palakkad.

Five persons inside the ambulance were being taken to a hospital in Palakkad after their car met with an earlier accident.

Police said the group was going on a trip to Nelliyampathy in a car when the accident happened.

They sustained minor injuries and after being administered first aid at the primary health centre in Nenmara, they were being taken to the Palakkad district hospital when the second mishap took place.

Along with the group, there were three more persons, who were being taken to another hospital.

There were nine persons in the ambulance of whom eight, including the driver, died in the accident.

One of the passengers in the ambulance and the lorry driver sustained injuries and were shifted to the hospital.