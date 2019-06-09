Ambulance Carrying Accident Victims Collides With Lorry in Palakkad, Eight Die
Five persons inside the ambulance were being taken to a hospital in Palakkad after their car met with an earlier accident. Police said the group was going on a trip to Nelliyampathy in a car when the accident happened.
Representative image.
Thiruvananthapuram: Eight persons were killed after an ambulance in which they were travelling collided with a lorry loaded with fish at Thanissery in Palakkad.
Five persons inside the ambulance were being taken to a hospital in Palakkad after their car met with an earlier accident.
Police said the group was going on a trip to Nelliyampathy in a car when the accident happened.
They sustained minor injuries and after being administered first aid at the primary health centre in Nenmara, they were being taken to the Palakkad district hospital when the second mishap took place.
Along with the group, there were three more persons, who were being taken to another hospital.
There were nine persons in the ambulance of whom eight, including the driver, died in the accident.
One of the passengers in the ambulance and the lorry driver sustained injuries and were shifted to the hospital.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Weekly Tech Recap: Apple WWDC 2019, PUBG Lite, Redmi K20 India Launch and More
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India
- After Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau Wants Robert Downey Jr to Win Oscar for Avengers Endgame
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s