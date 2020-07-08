INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ambulance Charges Covid-19 Patient Rs 8,000 for 7-km Ride in Pune, Offence Registered

Representative image.

The case was registered under the Disaster Management Act and Motor Vehicles Act. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram service providers can charge only prescribed rates.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 10:18 PM IST
The Pune district administration on Wednesday filed a case against an ambulance service provider in the city for overcharging a COVID-19 patient.

The ambulance service charged a patient Rs 8,000 for a seven-km ride on June 25, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. The case was registered under the Disaster Management Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

"The man had gone to Sahyadri Hospital in Bibvewadi for COVID-19 test. After his reports came positive, he told the hospital management that he would get admitted in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (in Erandvane) for treatment," said Ram.

"The ambulance service charged Rs 8,000 for a ride of 7 km which was gross overcharging," he added. Ambulance service providers can charge only prescribed rates, he said.

