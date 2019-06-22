Take the pledge to vote

Ambulances Donated to Muzaffarpur Hospital, Kanhaiya Kumar Not Allowed to Enter SKMCH

The Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital superintendent had issued an order on Thursday that no outsider including media persons is allowed to enter the hospital's paediatric unit.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar meeting people in Begusarai.
Muzaffarpur: A former IPS officer on Saturday donated two ambulances, a hearse and other materials to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital here, where 127 children have died due to a suspected case of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Acharya Kishore Kunal, also ex-chairman of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts, donated 40,000 packets of ORS, biscuits and glucose each to the hospital.

Accompanied by Baba Garibnath temple's chief priest Vinay Pathak, Kunal handed over the materials and vans to the district administration to help the children suffering from suspected AES in the SKMCH and their families.

Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar came to Muzaffarpur to visit the SKMCH but he was not allowed to enter its paediatric ICU and general ward following an order of the hospital authorities.

The SKMCH superintendent had issued an order on Thursday that no outsider including media persons is allowed to enter the hospital's paediatric unit. Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested as a CPI nominee from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, expressed grief and sorrow over children's deaths and said no one should play politics over the issue.

