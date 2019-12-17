Amended Citizenship Act Has Nothing to Do with Proposed Nation-wide NRC: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

He also said that the Act does not take away the citizenship of an Indian national of any religion.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with the NRC (CAA ka koi matlab nahin hai NRC se)," Prasad said at an Aaj Tak event.

He said when the draft of the proposed law on pan-India implementation of the NRC is prepared, it would be discussed and it will come before the people.

"There is no meaning in linking the NRC with the CAA," he said responding to a question on fears that the amended citizenship law could be the prelude to the NRC exercise and minorities may get targeted.

Responding to another question, the law minister said dialogue is the essence of democracy and those agitating against the amendments in the Act would be told that it does not hurt the interests of Indian citizens, including those from the minority communities.

"I appeal for peace to those who are protesting. But we can't make those understand who jump into any issue just to criticise (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji... Leftists, Maoists have to criticise Modi come what may," Prasad said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.