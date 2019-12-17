Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amended Citizenship Act Has Nothing to Do with Proposed Nation-wide NRC: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act does not take away the citizenship of an Indian national of any religion.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amended Citizenship Act Has Nothing to Do with Proposed Nation-wide NRC: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

He also said that the Act does not take away the citizenship of an Indian national of any religion.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with the NRC (CAA ka koi matlab nahin hai NRC se)," Prasad said at an Aaj Tak event.

He said when the draft of the proposed law on pan-India implementation of the NRC is prepared, it would be discussed and it will come before the people.

"There is no meaning in linking the NRC with the CAA," he said responding to a question on fears that the amended citizenship law could be the prelude to the NRC exercise and minorities may get targeted.

Responding to another question, the law minister said dialogue is the essence of democracy and those agitating against the amendments in the Act would be told that it does not hurt the interests of Indian citizens, including those from the minority communities.

"I appeal for peace to those who are protesting. But we can't make those understand who jump into any issue just to criticise (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji... Leftists, Maoists have to criticise Modi come what may," Prasad said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram