Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amended Citizenship Law Won't be Implemented in Sikkim, Says CM Prem Singh Tamang

Hitting out at the opposition, Tamang said some people with vested interest are misleading people in Sikkim on amended citizenship law. It will not have any implications in the state, he added.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amended Citizenship Law Won't be Implemented in Sikkim, Says CM Prem Singh Tamang
File photo of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang.

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday said the citizenship law will not be implemented in the state as it enjoys special status under Article 371(F) of the Constitution.

Hitting out at the opposition, Tamang said, "Some people with vested interest are misleading people in Sikkim on amended citizenship law. It will not have any implications in the state."

"We have already been assured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the amended Citizenship Act will not come into force in Sikkim as the state enjoys a special status under Article 371(F) of the Constitution," Tamang said.

The chief minister said despite the Union home minister giving a point of clarification in the Parliament that the Act will not be implemented in Sikkim till it is ratified by the state Assembly, opposition parties in the state were "misguiding" people over the issue.

Opposition parties Congress, Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) and the Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) have expressed fears that Sikkim, with only six lakh population, will be forced to come under the purview of the Act.

HSP working president Bhaichung Bhutia has been a fierce critic of the Act, expressing apprehensions that the amended citizenship law may change the demography of the

state, which is at present in the favour of Lepchas, Bhutias and Gorkhas.

He had also urged the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) to rethink its alliance with the BJP in the Centre and the state.

Several student bodies and political outfits of Sikkim have staged protests against the contentious legislation that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing persecution there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram