Amended NIA Act with Powers to Probe Terror Cases Abroad Comes into Force
The amended Act gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians, Indian interests abroad and having links with India.
Photo of Representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency is now able to probe terror cases abroad as the Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Friday on the amendments to the Act governing the anti-terror probe organisation.
The latest amendments to the NIA Act will allow the agency to probe terrorist activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad, cyber crimes and cases of human trafficking.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019 (16 of 2019), the central government hereby appoints the 2nd August, 2019, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification said.
The NIA was set up in 2009, a year after the Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives.
The amended Act gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians, Indian interests abroad and having links with India.
The amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offenses related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offenses under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.
A special court in New Delhi will preside over such cases, according to the amendments.
On July 17, Parliament approved a bill to give more teeth to the premier investigating agency.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone 'Steals' Shampoo Bottles From Hotels, Reveals BFF in Friendship Day Note
- Ashes 2019 | Root Rides His Luck as Bails Refuse to Dislodge
- Kareena Kapoor is the Bride We All Want to Be in New Magazine Photoshoot
- After Dia-Sahil, Kanika Dhillon Announces Separation from Prakash Kovelamudi
- Ronaldo Has Had a Greater Career Than Messi: Virat Kohli