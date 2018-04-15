American Held for Entering Delhi Airport Using Fake Ticket to See Off Sister

A US national was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, officials said on Saturday.Gurpreet S was apprehended on Friday when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the terminal-III building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, the sources said.Gurpreet told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his sister, who was travelling to Jeddah, they said.He was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was fake, the officials said.Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.