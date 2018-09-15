GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Abandoned' by Indian Husband, American Woman in Torn Clothes Causes Flutter in Kancheepuram

The woman claimed that her husband had left her at the spot following a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2018, 8:53 PM IST
Representative image
Kancheepuram (TN): An American national, found loitering in semi-tattered clothes, has claimed that she was abandoned by her Indian husband, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was spotted by local residents at Vellagate on Friday when she was conversing with some auto drivers.

She reportedly told them that her spouse was an Indian national and they resided at Velachery in Chennai. She claimed that her husband had left her at the spot following a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car.

Police said they questioned the woman and later sent her to a government shelter for women on the East Coast Road in the district pending further investigation.

When contacted, the woman's husband declined to answer any query, saying his lawyer would brief the media later.

