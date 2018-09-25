GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amethi Cop Taken Off VIP Duty After Spat With SPG Officer Protecting Rahul Gandhi

The SPG officer protecting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was in civil dress and was stopped by the police constable, leading to an argument.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2018, 9:08 AM IST
Amethi Cop Taken Off VIP Duty After Spat With SPG Officer Protecting Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)
Amethi: An Uttar Pradesh police constable was removed from VIP security duty at a guest house at Musafirkhana here, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to stay the night on the first day of his two-day visit, police said.

The Congress chief arrived here Monday on a two-day visit.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told PTI that "this all happened in confusion after the SPG protecting the VIP in civil dress was stopped by the police constable."

"The constable was sent for medical examination at the community health centre at Musafirkhana after allegations by SPG personnel that he was drunk," the SP said.

However, after the medical examination confirmed that he was not drunk, the SP said. "However, he was replaced by another constable," he said.

In the day, Gandhi met delegations of youths, traders, social media activists of party, senior party leaders and other people from different walks of life.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
