Amethi: DPRO Arrested By Vigilance Team For Accepting Bribe From A Sweeper

The District Panchayati Raj Officer of Amethi Shreya Mishra was arrested by a vigilance team from Lucknow on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 30000 from Sushil Kumar Singh, a sweeper posted in a Bazar Shukul block.

Sushil Kumar deployed at Dhanesha Rajput village in Bazar Shukul block of Amethi was recently reinstated in the job after suspension. After re-joining his duty Sushil was visiting the DPRO office to get his pending dues. A part of the pending dues were cleared but for the final settlement he was asked to pay a bribe.

Sushild lodged a complaint with the Vigilance SP in Lucknow on June 11. On Wednesday evening, a Vigilance team consisting of 10-12 officials headed by Inspector-in-Charge Bhanu Pratap Singh reached at a hotel in Amethi on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon the vigilance team reached police headquarters of Amethi and asked the Superintendent of Police for some constables and a female inspector.

The vigilance then headed to the DPRO office located in Vikas Bhavan, where they caught Mishra while taking bribe from Singh. Mishra was arrested subsequently. After her arrest the vigilance team continued interrogation for a long time at the hotel. In the evening the vigilance team conducted a search at the residence of the DPRO and then registered an FIR at the Gauriganj police station.

The complainant Sushil Kumar, a resident of Kannauj, has a controversial past. He got the job of a sweeper in the year 2009. Sushil’s first posting was in Jagdishpur block. A few days after his posting in Jagdishpur, he was accused of stealing about one crore rupees from the house of a senior officer in Lucknow.

The charges turned out to be true and Sushil’s residence was sealed after the police recovered about Rs 80 lakh from his Telibagh residence in Lucknow. Sushil has also spent 18 months in 2009 and six months in 2019 in jail in this case.

Sushil had withdrawn Rs 13 lakh from the account of his fellow sweeper Prem Kumar working in Husainpur during his posting in Shukul Bazar area. However, in this case, the police had made a settlement and Singh paid Rs 10 lakh to Prem Kumar in the first instalment and agreed to pay the rest later. Singh has paid only Rs 1.75 lakh and the remaining Rs 1.25 lakh, however, is still pending till now.

DPRO Shreya Mishra, is a resident of Gorakhpur and ascended to the post of DPRO about a year ago. Till now, her career and reputation had been largely free of blemish.

