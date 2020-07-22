Amethi Woman Who Attempted Self-immolation Outside UP Assembly Over Police Inaction Succumbs to Burns

One of the women who attempted self-immolation outside the Uttar Pradesh assembly on July 17, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

The woman had alleged police inaction in a property dispute after which she and her daughter set fire to themselves in front of the UP Assembly.

The duo allegedly had a dispute with a neighbour over a drain at their home in Amethi, and took the step after police inaction. DCP Central Dinesh Singh said the mother, identified as Safia, had suffered 80% to 90% burns while the daughter, Gudia, has suffered 10% to 20% burns. "Both are undergoing treatment at civil hospital,” he said.

Gudia claimed that some miscreants back in their village had attacked her mother after the dispute and she was beaten up for protesting. “When I reached the Jamo police station, the accused came there too and forced us out in front of the cops. An FIR was registered after the intervention of senior police officials after which we came back to our house. The culprits attacked our house later that night and assaulted me and my mother once again,” she said.

The duo then came to Lucknow after the issue was allegedly not addressed by the local police. On Friday evening, both set themselves on fire after pouring flammable liquid on their bodies.

Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet alleged that the BJP government is not paying any heed to the woes of the poor. “Two females tried self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow today. SP had got it constructed so that the people’s woes could be addressed without any bias but this BJP government is not listening to the problems of the poor,” he said.

After the incident, Amethi police suspended three policemen. “Three policemen including the in-charge SHO of Jamo police station in Amethi have been suspended. The matter is being probed by the additional superintendent of police and action will be taken once the report comes,” Amethi Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said on Saturday.

The Lucknow police, however, said the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire as part of a “criminal conspiracy” and a case has been filed against him along with three others.