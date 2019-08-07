Amid Abolition of Article 370 and Lockdown in J&K, Institutes in UP Comfort Anguished Kashmiri Students

Lucknow: Following the abrogation of Article 370 and the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, institutes in Uttar Pradesh are reaching out to their students hailing from the valley amid growing anguish among them.

Central and private institutes are providing with all sorts of assistance to the Kashmiri students. “We have around 40 Kashmiri students enrolled in our institute and we are in touch with them. We have given them assurance that we stand with them in case of any help they need,” Director of Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly, RK Singh, said.

Over 400 students from Jammu and Kashmir study in various courses at different central universities in the state and most of them are left with foreboding as the Valley remains cut-off from the world.

“We have only seven Kashmiri students in our colleges but we have decided to give them relaxation in the last date for submitting fees of their respective courses. Also, our college staff has assured them of any kind of help they need till things normalise in the Jammu and Kashmir region,” Chairman of GCRG Group of Institutions in Lucknow, Abhishek Yadav, told News18.

Earlier, Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were issued a verbal advisory to not step outside the campus to avoid any unwarranted situation in the wake of the Union government's decision to revoke Article 370. The students were cautioned after a meeting of provosts wherein Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor was also present.

At Lucknow University, Kashmiri students chose to not give any reaction, fearing a threat to their life. Similarly, students from Jammu and Kashmir in Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi Farsi University in Lucknow also abstained from reacting to the issue.

“We come here as students and we are here for studies. If we decide to give our opinion we might be targeted by some political groups who might differ with our opinion,” a Kashmiri student in Lucknow said.

