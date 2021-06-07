Amid Acute Shortage of Both, Recent Study Claims Covishield Produces More Antibodies than Covaxin

A recent study has concluded that Serum Institute’s Covishield triggered more antibodies than Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

A preprint of the first Indian study, by Dr AK Singh and his colleagues, involving doctors and nurses who received both doses of either of the two Covid-19 vaccines states that both vaccines elicited a good immune response.

Unpublished data had earlier indicated that Covishield was found to be 70 per cent effective after the first dose.

At the same time, preliminary data from its phase 3 trial put Covaxin’s efficacy rate at 81 per cent.

“Among 515 healthcare workers (305 male, 210 female), 95 per cent showed seropositivity (higher antibodies) after two doses of both vaccines. Of the 425 Covishield and 90 Covaxin recipients, 98.1 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, showed seropositivity," said the study.

Antibody titer was 115 AU/ml (arbitrary units per millilitre) for Covishield and 51 AU/ml for Covaxin. A type of blood test, an antibody titer determines the presence and level (titer) of antibodies in the blood.

A total of 27 breakthrough infections (4.9 per cent) were recorded among respondents who had received both doses of either of the vaccines. Out of these, 25 were mild and two were moderate cases of breakthrough infections. No deaths were recorded as a result of breakthrough infections.

The study puts the risk of breakthrough infections in the case of Covishield at 5.5 per cent compared with 2.2 per cent for Covaxin.

While no difference was observed in relation to gender, body mass index, blood group and any comorbidities, people aged 60 years and above or those with type 2 diabetes had a significantly lower seropositivity rate, indicating a comparatively lower antibody response.

Both vaccines were seen to be providing excellent protection on the ground, according to reports from doctors across the country. The exact percentage, say the authors, will only be seen in a head-to-head trial.

