Amid Afghanistan Crisis, Centre's New 'e-Emergency Visa' to Fast-track Entry into India

The Centre has introduced a new category of electronic visa — ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ — to fast-track applications for entry into India as situation in Afghanistan worsens.

A mayhem has been witnessing in Afghanistan after Taliban took over Kabul and president Ashraf Ghani fled the country. People have been making desperate attempts to fly out of the country. Videos on social media showed crowds running next to a US military transport plane as it taxies to take off, with some trying to desperately cling to its sides. People were also seen falling off from plane on rooftops.

Amid the worrisome situations, India and several other countries have evacuated its embassies. An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials late Monday evening. Sources said that the staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely.

The Taliban have carried out a lightning sweep of the country, with government forces collapsing without the support of the US military, which is finalising its withdrawal in alignment with an August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

The insurgents’ imminent takeover triggered fear and panic in Kabul among residents fearful of the group’s hardline brand of Islam, which it imposed during its 1996-2001 rule.

News18 spoke to one such woman who has been living with her husband and toddler for her treatment in Delhi since November 2020. Her eyes were gouged out by the Taliban when she was two months pregnant.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday said the situation in Afghanistan is being monitored on a constant basis at high levels and that suspension of commercial operations at Kabul airport has forced a pause in India’s repatriation efforts.

