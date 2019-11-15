Take the pledge to vote

Amid Agitation Against Proposed Fee Hike, JNU Files Complaint over 'Vandalism' at Administration Block

On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for the vice chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Police stop Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were staging a protest over the hostel-fee hike and the administration's alleged 'anti-students' policy, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The students were marching towards the AICTE auditorium, where Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was attending the University's convocation ceremony. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has filed a complaint with the police in connection with the "vandalism" at the varsity's administration block. Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said a complaint was filed at 11 pm on Thursday along with all video and photographic evidences.

Police said on Friday they had received a complaint and were examining it. On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for the vice chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

Objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda at the campus on Thursday. Students are agitating inside the administration block against the increase in hostel fees even as the JNU announced a partial rollback, which the protesters have dubbed an "eyewash".

