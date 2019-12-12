Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amid Anti-Citizenship Bill Protests, Suspension of Internet Extended for 48 Hours in 10 Assam Districts

Internet services were suspended at 7 pm on Wednesday amid massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Congress supporters shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). (Reuters)

Guwahati: Suspension of internet services in ten districts of Assam was extended for 48 hours on Thursday, beginning 12 pm, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, officials said.

Internet services will remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI.

Internet services were suspended at 7 pm on Wednesday amid massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire, even as protests against the contentious Bill intensified in the state.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

