Amid Border Dispute, Assam Govt Now Orders Checking of All Vehicles From Mizoram

Days after the death of six Assam policemen in a gunfight with Mizoram forces, the state government has ordered checking of all vehicles coming from Mizoram to Assam for “illicit drugs".

The decision was taken following an observation that found that most of the drugs were routed through Assam via Mizoram from across the border.

Commissioner and secretary, Home and political department, M S Manivannan in an order stated, “Assam Police have undertaken intensive drive against illicit drugs in the state of Assam and whereas within a short span of two months 912 cases have been registered, 1560 persons arrested and huge quantities of illicit drugs including 20.678kgs of heroin, 15 kgs of opium and 1.9 kgs of Morphine confiscated.”

“In order to check the traffic of illicit drugs, it is felt necessary to check all vehicles entering into Assam from Mizoram. Such vehicles will be thoroughly checked by personnel of Assam Police at the point of entry at all Assam-Mizoram borders," the order further read.

The vehicles will be released only after the officer concerned is satisfied that no drugs were carried in them, the order noted.

Tension along the inter-state border districts has been escalating since October last year, with frequent incidents of burning of houses and encroachment of land.

Notably, the statement follows an earlier advisory, also issued on Thursday, where the Assam government advised its people not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to their personal safety cannot be accepted.

The importance of cooperating with the latest order sanctioned was also stressed by senior Assam Police official, GP Singh who urged people to abide by the rules in the interest of the “Gennext of our country".

To ensure security, the government has also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Cachar, and police to stay on guard and look after the safety of all persons from Mizoram staying in Mizoram House at Guwahati and Silchar, ET reported.

