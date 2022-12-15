Amid Border Row with Karnataka, This Maharashtra Village Wants to Switch Sides to Gujarat. Here's Why

Even as Maharashtra deals with one border issue with Karnataka, it could perhaps witness many such conflicts in other parts of the state. A village in Maharashtra is now keen on switching over to the Gujrat side of the border, causing yet another worry for the Maharashtra government.

Residents of Buldana municipality in Maharashtra claim that they would rather be on the neighbouring Gujarat side than where they currently are. Their main reason – jobs. Locals claim that all the big projects happen in Gujarat which in turn implies that most jobs are in Gujarat rather than in Maharashtra.

“Take our village to Gujarat, we have no jobs here,” is the plea by several villagers who have now put up a petition in the village to gather more support. Some villagers even claim they are ready to go to Madhya Pradesh rather than live in Maharashtra. They claim several communities in this part of Maharashtra lack even basic necessities which is forcing them to look elsewhere. Many have dubbed the move a ‘publicity stunt.’

The plea by villagers in Maharashtra comes even as the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune last week.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the chief ministers of the both BJP-ruled states after violence flared up in the border region where Maharashtra has staked claim on 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka. Karnataka too has staked claims to south Solapur and Akkalkote regions of Maharashtra, that have a sizeable Kannada speaking population.

Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belgaon (now Belgavi), Karwar and Nippani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory.

Stepping in to defuse the border tensions Shah on Wednesday asked chief ministers of the two states to set up a six-member joint ministerial panel to address related issues and not make any claims till the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on the dispute.

