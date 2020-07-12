Amid Border Tensions with India, Nepal PM KP Oli's Surprise Tweet for the Bachchans

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

"Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery! (sic)," he tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they have tested positive for Covid-19 and been hospitalised in Mumbai, while Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aradhya tested positive on Sunday.

Oli's wishes for the Bachchans comes amid Nepal's border tensions with India.

The India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

Later, Nepal updated the country’s political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas — Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

India termed as “untenable” the “artificial enlargement” of the territorial claims by Nepal. India has handed over a diplomatic note to Nepal over the map issue, Nepalese media reports said.

Recently, the Nepal PM had claimed that there have been various kinds of activities in the "embassies and hotels" to remove him from power. He said some Nepalese leaders were also involved in the game, following which top leaders of the ruling Communist Party, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', demanded his resignation. They said his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

The political future of 68-year-old Oli is now expected to be decided on July 17 during the Standing Committee meeting, amidst the growing involvement of Hou Yanqui, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, to save his chair.