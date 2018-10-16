English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Calls For Resignation, Akbar Tweets Praising Modi Govt, Slams Congress' 'Defaming Campaign'
On Sunday, upon his return from Africa where he was leading a delegation, Akbar claimed that he was the victim of a political conspiracy.
File photo of MJ Akbar outside his official residence in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, Tuesday praised the Modi government's efforts towards poverty alleviation and hit out at the Congress for its "continued campaign of defaming India".
"A Brookings study says that about 44 people are coming out of poverty every minute in India. A large credit goes to Modi Government's implementation of National Food Security Act which covers 80 crore people. But Congress cannot see this and continues its campaign defaming India," Akbar, who is Minister of State for External Affairs, tweeted.
Amid allegations and mounting demand for his resignation, Akbar has dug in his heels and refused to quit. He had slapped a criminal defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, one of the first to make the charges against Akbar.
The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have been actively seeking the Centre’s response over the matter and have been demanding Akbar’s resignation from the cabinet of ministers.
There is a view within the BJP that there is no legal case against him, and allegations pertain to a time long before he became a minster.
On Sunday, upon his return from Africa where he was leading a delegation, Akbar claimed that he was the victim of a political conspiracy ahead of general elections, a charge which Ramani and the other accusers have denied.
