Amid Calls of Bandh in Northeast, Govt to Table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday

New Delhi: The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, (CAB), which generated widespread protests in the northeastern states, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday for consideration and passage. It is likely to be debated and passed on Tuesday.

Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who come from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan facing persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship when the proposed amendments to the six-decade-old Citizenship Act come into effect.

The influential North East Students' Union (NESU) has called an 11-hour northeast bandh on Tuesday to protest against the Centre's move. The students' body has been maintaining that the CAB is against the interests of the indigenous people of the region and facilitate the permanent settlement of those who have entered the country.

According to the bill, which was distributed among MPs, the new law, however, will not be applicable in the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime areas and those tribal regions which are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"In Citizenship Act, in Section 2 in sub-section (i), in clause (b)the following proviso shall be inserted namely:- "provided that any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the 31st day of December 2014 and who has been exempted by the central government by or under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or from the application of the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 or any rule or order made thereunder shall not be treated as illegal migrants for the purposes of this Act," it said.

The bill says such refugees will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years (six years in CAB 2016), instead of 11 years earlier.

"In the Third Schedule to the principal Act, in clause (d), the following proviso shall be inserted:- Provided that for the person belonging to Hindus, Sikh, Jain, Parsi or Christian community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, the aggregate period of residence or service of government in India as required under this clause shall be read as "not less than five years" in place of 'not less than eleven years'".

The bill also proposes to give immunity to such refugees facing legal cases after being found as illegal migrants.

"On and from the date of commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, any proceeding pending against a person under this section in respect of illegal migration or citizenship shall stand abated on conferment of citizenship to him.

"Provided that such person shall not be disqualified for making application for citizenship under this section on the ground that the proceeding pending against him and the central government or authority specified by it in this behalf shall not reject his application on that ground if he is otherwise found qualified for grant of citizenship under section," it said.

The bill also says, "Provided further that the person who makes the application for citizenship under this section shall not be deprived of his rights and privileges to which he was entitled on the date of receipt of his application on the ground of making such application".

According to the proposed legislation, the amendment will not be applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and in the areas covered under The Inner Line, notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The ILP regime is applicable in in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, also proposes to incorporate a sub-section (d) to Section 7, providing for cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration where the OCI card-holder has violated any provision of the Citizenship Act or any other law in force.

However, the cancellation order shall not be passed unless the OCI card-holder has been given a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

The CAB was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A large section of people and organisations in the Northeast have opposed the bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in the Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the northeast. The bill lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.

