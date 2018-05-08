Amid Carcass Meat Scare, Mamata Banerjee Forms High Powered Committee to Get People to Eat Out

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday formed an eight-member high powered committee to prevent racketeers from supplying carcass meat to various eateries across the state.Speaking to media persons at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, Banerjee said, “There is panic among the people following the arrest of several people in connection with carcass meat racket. People are in a state of shock and therefore today I formed a high powered committee to look into the matter.”She added that the committee's job will be to prevent such illegal activities and to ensure good quality food so that people don't hesitate while eating out.It is a matter of concern for us that a large number of people are now hesitant to eat out.” Banerjee said.“I am sure this committee which will be headed by the Chief Secretary will ensure a full proof mechanism to build a confidence among the people,” she told the media.Meanwhile, Dum Dum and Bidhannagar municipal officials conducted surprise checks at several reputed restaurants at Chinarpark in New Town area (near Dum Dum Airport). They have collected meat samples and sent it to the state forensic science laboratory.Rotten meat in large quantities was seized by the district police from Howra as well as from East Burdwan’s Katwa area.Municipal authorities sealed several hotels and restaurant in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata after ‘poor quality’ raw meat and fishes were found in their chest freezers.Several persons have also been arrested recently for selling carcass meat collected from the dumpyards at Budge Budge, Sonarpur and Kalyani areas.The racketeers used to supply the dead meat to various small food joints in and around Kolkata. More than 25 tonnes of rotten and carcass meat were seized from various illegal cold storages in and around Kolkata.The Hotel and Restaurants’ Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) urged people not to panic as their favourite and reputed restaurants in Park Street and other parts of the city follow strict food safety standards.“There is nothing to panic in most of the reputed hotels and restaurants. Most of the restaurants in the city maintained a very high standard of food and its hygiene. We procure raw materials from reputed/licensed dealers where perishable items like meat, fishes, egg were carefully handpicked and supplied to restaurants. Therefore, I would like to request Kolkatans and the tourists not to panic as they can freely enjoy their food,” HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said.