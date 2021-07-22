West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst a standoff between Bengal and the Centre over various issues, including the alleged ‘Pegasus spygate’, on July 28 in New Delhi.

This will be Banerjee’s first meeting with PM Modi after the State Assembly poll results. Addressing a press conference at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, the chief minister confirmed her scheduled meeting with PM Modi.

“At the end of this month, I am going to New Delhi for two to three days. Our Prime Minister has given me an appointment. I will meet him. I wish to meet the President also if I get an appointment. There are other leaders who wished to meet me and I will try to meet them,” she said.

Sources said her meeting with PM Modi was scheduled on July 28.

Anguished over the Pegasus issue, she said, “this Pegasus is very dangerous and it is worse than the Watergate scandal. A super-emergency situation in the country is going on as the Central government is spying on people.”

The Watergate scandal was a major political scandal in the United States involving the administration of former U.S. President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974 that led to Nixon’s resignation.

During the media interaction Banerjee flashed her plastered cell phone to protect it from any hacking through Pegasus spyware. She also claimed that the Central BJP leadership spied on their ministers as well and they didn’t even spare the phones of some prominent RSS leaders.

In the morning, the Opposition party leaders disrupted the proceedings in the Parliament, alleging that the Central government tapped nearly 300 mobile phone numbers of influential people which includes Judges, journalists, and opposition leaders allegedly through NSO’s Pegasus spyware.

The CM also announced that ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at door step) camp once again will be set up at all the districts from August 15 to September 15.

Duare Sarkar is Banerjee’s one of the biggest outreach programmes and it was first rolled out on December 1, 2020 and it continued till January 30, 2021.

Under Duare Sarkar, benefits of government schemes will be delivered to the people at their doorsteps, through camps organised at the Gram Panchayat and Municipality Ward level.

The entire machinery of the state government is set to work in a mission-mode to ensure the success of this programme.

The schemes which will be made available for registration for the beneficiaries at this camps are: ‘Swasthya Saathi’ (Health and Family Welfare), ‘Aikyashree’ (Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education), ‘Krishak Bandhu’ (Agriculture), ‘MGNREGS’ (Panchayat & Rural Development), ‘Khadya Sathi’ (Food and Supplies), ‘Sikshashree’ (Backward Classes Welfare & Tribal Development), ‘Kanyashree’ (Women & Child Development & Social Welfare), ‘Rupashree’ (Women & Child Development & Social Welfare), Caste Certificates (SC/ST/OBC- Backward Classes Welfare and Tribal Development), ‘Jai Johar’ (Tribal Development) and ‘Topashili Bandhu’ (Backward Classes Welfare).

