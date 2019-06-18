Amid Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Owaisi Ends Oath on a Secular Note; Recalls Muzaffarpur Deaths Too

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP-elect Asaduddin Owaisi became a star-of-sorts on Tuesday as he walked down the staircase of the Lok House to take oath amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and Vande Mataram'. He could be seen raising his hands and gesturing the lawmakers to continue the slogans.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief then reached the dais, took oath and responded to the slogans with his 'secular rebuttal' — ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Jai Hind’.

As soon as he ended the oath with three chants, a few MPs yelled ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Reacting to the development, Owaisi told ANI, "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the Constitution and the deaths of children in Muzaffarpur"

A video of the same has gone viral on social media. Twitter users slammed the MPs, calling the act shameful and termed it as ‘bullying’.

“This is Parliament of a secular republic where an MP from minority is being bullied with slogans. Imagine what these bigots would do with a common Muslim,” a user reacted to the video on Twitter.

Owaisi won by a margin of 2,82,186 votes in his home turf in the recent Lok Sabha polls, against BJP’s Dr Bhagwanth Rao. He was re-elected for the fourth consecutive term from Hyderabad.

Addressing a public meeting recently, Owaisi had pointed out that Muslims have equal rights in the country. "Muslims are hissedaar (shareholder) and not kirayedaar (tenants) in India. They are equal citizens of this country and they can't be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution" he had said. ​