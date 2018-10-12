English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Chill in Ties, Sushma Swaraj, Pakistan Counterpart Pose in 'Family Photo'
This was the first time that Sushma Swaraj shared the stage with Shah Mahmood Qureshi after India scrapped talks with Pakistan.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi pose in the photo. (Twitter/MEAIndia)
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday posed with her Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for a “family photograph” at an event organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan.
Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the ministry, shared the photo on Twitter with the caption: “SCO family photograph — as they say picture speaks a thousand words! EAM @SushmaSwaraj with other leaders at #SCO Heads of Government Council Meeting in Dushanbe. Geographic area of SCO has been an inspiration for physical, scientific, spiritual & cultural progress for the world.”
This was the first time that Swaraj shared the stage with Qureshi after India scrapped talks with Pakistan, citing the killing of three special officers in Jammu and Kashmir and release of postal stamps ‘glorifying’ Burhan Wani as the reasons.
The external affairs ministry spokesperson had said Pakistan's "evil agenda" had been exposed and the "true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office”.
Swaraj also left a meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers early that was attended by Qureshi, prompting criticism from him. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, India, in a strongly worded attacks, said its neighbour's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy had not abated one bit.
