Amid Citizenship Act Protests, Allahabad University Directs Women Students to Not Participate in Any Dharna
The proctor and campus in-charge of Allahabad University issued a circular asking women students to strictly follow the hostel manual.
The view of the Muir Central College building of University of Allahabad (AU) in Allahabad. (File photo: AFP)
New Delhi: University of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh has issued a circular to the women residents of the university hostel not to participate in any "dharna or protest".
A circular was issued by the proctor and campus in-charge (women hostel) of the university Dr Saroj Yadav, on December 13.
The circular said: "All women students of the hostel campus of the University of Allahabad are expected to strictly follow the hostel manual, keeping in view your safety. Mentioning time of entry and exit in hostel register along with the signature of the student is mandatory. If you notice someone active in spreading indiscipline or involved in any undesirable or suspicious activity on the campus, kindly inform your campus in-charge. Participating in any dharna or protest without permission is restricted."
Sources say the university issued the circular keeping in view the protests raging in several parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The act seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities who are facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
