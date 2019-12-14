Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Citizenship Act Protests, Allahabad University Directs Women Students to Not Participate in Any Dharna

The proctor and campus in-charge of Allahabad University issued a circular asking women students to strictly follow the hostel manual.

IANS

Updated:December 14, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Citizenship Act Protests, Allahabad University Directs Women Students to Not Participate in Any Dharna
The view of the Muir Central College building of University of Allahabad (AU) in Allahabad. (File photo: AFP)

New Delhi: University of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh has issued a circular to the women residents of the university hostel not to participate in any "dharna or protest".

A circular was issued by the proctor and campus in-charge (women hostel) of the university Dr Saroj Yadav, on December 13.

The circular said: "All women students of the hostel campus of the University of Allahabad are expected to strictly follow the hostel manual, keeping in view your safety. Mentioning time of entry and exit in hostel register along with the signature of the student is mandatory. If you notice someone active in spreading indiscipline or involved in any undesirable or suspicious activity on the campus, kindly inform your campus in-charge. Participating in any dharna or protest without permission is restricted."

Sources say the university issued the circular keeping in view the protests raging in several parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The act seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities who are facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram