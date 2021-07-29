Amid Complaints of Queues & Walk-in Mess, BMC to Announce Covid-19 Vaccination Slots on Social Media at 5:30 pm

The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday decided to announce the vaccine slots on social media at 5:30 pm after a slew of complaints about the inconsistency of timings to book online vaccination slots.

The announcements will be made via social media platforms- Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the BMC said. Reportedly, Mumbaikars said walk-in continues to be a mess as there are limited slots and people are forced to queue up from 5 am and 6 am amid limited coupons. Every centre has 100-200 slots, of which doses are reserved for walk-in and online and these slots are further divided for the first and second dose recipients.

The timing of vaccination centres has also been fixed from 9am to 5pm, although centres that may want to function longer will have the liberty to do so, reported the Times of India.

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 1.79 lakh Covid vaccine doses. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the city received 1.79 lakh Covishield doses, which will help sustain the momentum for a few days. On the same day, the city vaccinated 57,362, while in total 69,66,930 doses have been administered in the city.

Further stating that a special coverage will cover the slums, Kakani added that registrations in slums will be done on the spot from next week. The 50% online vaccination and 50% through walk-ins is not possible to implement in slums since not everyone has access to cellphones or the internet, he added.

In Mumbai, nearly 17 lakh people have been fully vaccinated while 36.14 lakh people have got the first dose. The city has an estimated adult population of 93 lakh.

In order to vaccinate the slum dwellers, several corporates and NGOs are collaborating with private hospitals to vaccinate them. Jaslok Hospital has tied up with Citi Bank to vaccinate people living in Dharavi, while Godrej Hospital is also planning to start a CSR drive. The RN Cooper, Juhu, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kandivli, Rajawadi, Ghatkopar and BYL Nair, Mumbai Central, have administered over a lakh dose each so far.

