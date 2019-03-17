Amid Concern Over Parrikar's 'Deteriorating' Health, BJP Top Brass Rushes 2 Leaders to Goa

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday sent its members to Goa in an effort to protect its government, which came under threat after Congress wrote to the governor staking claim once again.According to initial reports, the party has rushed two observers to the coastal state and asked all its MLAs not to go out of the state.The MLAs and core committee members of Goa BJP had a met earlier to discuss the political situation rising out of the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The health of Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, "deteriorated" on the morning, sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state.Senior Goa BJP leader Dayanand Mandrekar said, "Had Manohar Parrikar been fit, there wouldn't have been a need to change the leader but his health is very critical now, deteriorating day after day. Party should take some decision. From centre to Goa, some decision should be taken. I think it'll be done."According to sources, leaders of BJP's central leadership are likely to hold meetings with the coalition partners — Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and three independents. On Saturday, six MLAs, allies in the BJP-led Goa government, had met Parrikar and extended support to him.Some media reports stated that the BJP has already begun its search for a new CM candidate. At its legislator party meeting last evening, BJP MLAs told party leaders that the chief minister should be from among the legislators.A source told News18 that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may be asked to go to Goa as he was the last election in-charge in the state. However, there hasn't been any official word in this regard.The Congress has staked claim to form government in Goa claiming that Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza. In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar on Saturday staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs — Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs. Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.